newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WFTS: Two Friends Who Fled Nazi Germany Reconnect 82 Years Later
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WFTS: Two Friends Who Fled Nazi Germany Reconnect 82 Years Later
April 24, 2021
April 24, 2021
The two best friends were separated from each other when they were nine years old.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:08
AP
Six Shootings By Police Occur In 24 Hours After Chauvin Trial Verdict
3:04
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
Some Colleges Will Require Students To Be Vaccinated
2:35
Scripps
Book Series Educates Teens About Being Transgender
3:42
Scripps
Businesses Across New York Fight To Survive The Pandemic
3:52
Scripps
California Company Uses 3D Printing To Build Sustainable Homes
2:50
Scripps
Towns On State Borders Live With Varying COVID-19 Restrictions
1:00
Matt Rourke / AP
U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning
1:55
AP
Officer Who Killed 2 Suspects In Separate Incidents Charged
1:43
Ex-Gang Members Plan To 'Build A Mayberry' At George Floyd Square
0:39
Ted S. Warren / AP
Washington State Entering Fourth Wave Of Coronavirus
2:51
WXYZ
WXYZ: Travel Prices Climb As More Americans Book Trips
1:57
WXMI
WXMI: Pro-Trump Political Party Moves Forward In Michigan
2:14
WXMI
WXMI: Body Camera Video Shows Michigan Police Punching A Black Man
0:26
Gregory Bull / AP
Deadly Shooting In San Diego
0:55
Richard Vogel / AP
Attacks Against Asian Americans Rise During Pandemic
0:57
Robert Willett / The News & Observer / AP
Protesters, NAACP Call For Release Of Video In Andrew Brown Jr. Death
3:27
Charles Krupa/AP
The Ugly Truth About U.S. Recycling System: It's Garbage
0:28
David Zalubowski / AP
Boulder, CO Shooting Suspect Facing Additional Charges
2:03
DMB / USETMX
New Video Shows Scene Before Police Shooting Of Ma'Khia Bryant
2:10
WRTV
WRTV: Indianapolis FedEx Workers Return To Work
0:31
Julio Cortez / AP
Daunte Wright's Funeral To Be Held Thursday
1:56
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Police Hope Verdict Helps Community Heal
0:44
Jim Mone / AP
MN Attorney General: 'Never Convinced We Would Win'
0:48
Morry Gash / AP
Congress Ready To Push Police Reform Laws Forward
0:31
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Daily COVID-19 Vaccinations Dip Even As More People Eligible For Shots
0:36
Chris Day / The Daily Advance / AP
North Carolina Man Killed While Deputies Served Search Warrant
0:41
Julio Cortez / AP
Family Of George Floyd Awaits Sentencing
2:34
Newsy
Pay-As-You-Throw Garbage Programs Growing Across U.S.
1:43
Andrew Welsh-Huggins / AP
More Video Released In Police Shooting Of Ohio Teen
2:14
Newsy
Providers Are Working To Swap Out Paused J&J COVID Vaccines
0:24
Craig Ruttle / AP
Manhattan Will Stop Prosecuting Prostitution, Unlicensed Massage Cases
0:25
Caleb Jones / AP
Hawaii Launching Vaccine Passports For Travel Between Its Islands
2:33
AP
Chauvin Verdict Renews Focus On Federal Police Reform
0:33
Jim Mone / AP
Activists Call On President Biden For Police Reform
0:49
Patrick Semansky / AP
Activists Say Guilty Verdict Is Just The Start
2:08
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Activists Say The Fight For Justice Isn't Over
2:14
WMAR
WMAR: Baltimore Activists React To Derek Chauvin Verdict
0:35
Shafkat Anowar / AP
Calls For DOJ To Investigate Adam Toledo Shooting
2:03
KSHB
KSHB: Missouri Activists Call For More Police Reform
0:35
Morry Gash / AP
House Democrats Push Police Reform After Chauvin Verdict
0:39
AP
DOJ Opens Probe Into Minneapolis Police
1:30
WCPO
WCPO: Ohio Leaders Look For More Change Ahead
1:10
John Minchillo / AP
Activists Say Guilty Verdict In Chauvin Case Is Just The Beginning
1:12
Morry Gash / AP
Teen Who Captured George Floyd's Death Reacts
0:42
John Minchillo / AP
Minneapolis Reacts Following Guilty Verdict
1:12
Jay LaPrete / AP
Police Shoot And Kill Teen Girl In Ohio
0:45
Morry Gash / AP
Derek Chauvin In Jail, Awaits Sentencing
4:20
NASA
Disasters Intensify With Climate Change, Carry Billion Dollar Costs
1:48
Morry Gash / AP
Minneapolis Activists Laud Chauvin Verdict But Say It's Just A Start
1:50
Jim Mone / AP
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty In The Death of George Floyd
2:41
AP Images
Alexei Navalny's Adviser Says 'I Narrowly Escaped Arrest'
2:58
Julio Cortez // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Support For Legal Weed At All-Time High, But Congress Lags On Reform
2:59
newsy
The Oscars' Fixation On Black Trauma Is An Issue Of Diversity
1:57
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Veteran Volunteers To Keep Trails Open
0:20
U.S. Coast Guard / AP
Coast Guard Ends Search For Seacor Power Survivors
0:41
Kevin Dietsch / AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland Warns Of Domestic Terrorism
0:29
David Zalubowski / AP
Millions Under Winter Weather Alerts As Snowy Storm Whips Through U.S.
0:49
Mark Lennihan / AP
Senate To Vote On Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill
2:24
Scripps
This COVID Vaccine Site Serves Deaf Refugees In Rochester, New York
1:09
KMGH
KMGH: Nursing Program Makes Lab Hours More Accessible
2:06
WTKR
WTKR: New Rip Tide Rules Help Swimmers Stay Safe
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Inside Florida's New 'Anti-Riot' Bill
0:24
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Proud Boys Leaders Jailed On Capitol Riot Charges
1:59
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Teens Team Up To Find Vaccine Appointments For Strangers
0:45
Jim Mone / AP
Cities Across U.S. Brace For Chauvin Verdict
0:54
Minnesota Students Host Statewide School Walkout
3:11
Scripps
Plywood Murals Become A Permanent Memorial To George Floyd
0:47
John Minchillo / AP
Protests In Minnesota As Jury Deliberates In Chauvin Trial
1:53
School Near Brooklyn Center Unrest Becomes Lifeline For Thousands
0:45
Brendan Smialowski / AP
Chief Medical Examiner Releases Capitol Officer's Cause Of Death
2:46
Video Blocks
Evelyn Yang Wants Parents To Discuss Sexual Abuse With Their Kids Now
1:23
NASA
Future Missions Planned After Historic First Flight On Mars
0:35
NASA / AP
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Takes First Flight On Mars
1:59
Eric Gay / AP
FedEx Shooting Highlights Loophole In Indiana's 'Red Flag' Gun Law
2:33
Court TV via AP
Closing Arguments Are Heard In The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
2:33
Scripps
WTXL: Inside The Effort To Redesign Tasers
0:30
Michael Conroy / AP
Gunman Legally Bought Rifles Used In Shooting At FedEx Facility
1:14
John Minchillo / AP
Demonstrators Rally Ahead Of Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict
2:14
WCPO
WCPO: Hospital Workers Seek Comfort From Horses
1:28
Associated Press
Fauci Confident Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Will Return
1:33
AP
Indianapolis Sikh Community Reels From Loss In FedEx Shooting
2:07
Ocean of Obstacles
KNXV: Blind Teenagers Recount Their Sailing Journey In The Caribbean
2:38
Scripps
Groups Advocate For More Protections To Avoid Foreclosures
2:47
Scripps
COVID Cases Drop In Nursing Homes Across The Country
0:58
Jeff Chiu / AP
Safety Regulators Warn Against Peloton Treadmill
2:30
Scripps
Illinois Drive-In Theater Prepares To Welcome Customers This Summer
3:03
Scripps
This Urban Farms Help Teens Transition Out Of Foster Care
2:23
KSHB
KSHB: Temporary Foster Program Helps Families And Pets In Crisis
2:53
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Action Urged After 45 U.S. Mass Shootings In A Single Month
2:42
Scripps
Tourist Towns Gear Up For The Summer Rush
2:46
Scripps
Inside A Bakery Aiming To Level The Hiring Process
2:33
Scripps
Colleges Nationwide Struggle To Rebound From The Pandemic
1:23
Court TV
Court TV: Closing Arguments In Chauvin Murder Trial Set For Monday
2:52
Scripps
This Famous Los Angeles Deli Re-Opened Its Doors To Diners
2:07
Scripps
A New Federal Proposal Could Strip 144 Cities Of 'Metro Area' Status
2:46
Scripps
This Nonprofit Fights Food Insecurity During The Pandemic