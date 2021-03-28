WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WFTS: Florida Company Works To Create A COVID Vaccine Nasal Spray

SMS
WFTS: Florida Company Works To Create A COVID Vaccine Nasal Spray
March 28, 2021
March 28, 2021
The company says the nasal spray would make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to people around the world.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT