newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WFTS: Art Bus Helps Health Care Heroes Escape
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WFTS: Art Bus Helps Health Care Heroes Escape
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
Health care workers in Florida spent time outside painting on an old bus.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:35
South Carolina Department of Corrections / AP
South Carolina Enacts New Death Row Inmate Law
2:08
Scripps
More People Seek Social Groups After Getting Vaccinated
0:34
Chuck Liddy / The News & Observer / AP, Michael Biesecker / AP
Wrongfully Convicted Brothers Get $75 Million Settlement
0:41
John Minchillo / AP
Walmart, Starbucks Among Retailers Dropping Mask Requirements
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
New Tax Filing Deadline Is Here
0:36
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Colonial Pipeline Trying To Catch Up
1:23
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Camp Aims To Provide A Safe Space For Autistic Kids
0:24
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Associate Of Rep. Gaetz Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Trafficking
1:20
WCPO
WCPO: Tips To Adjust To Another 'New Normal'
0:49
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Pandemic Showed Undeniable Effects of Racism
1:15
Storyblocks
Breakthrough: Wary Of Socializing After COVID? You're Not Alone
3:20
Scripps
Some Minneapolis Businesses Are Still Rebuilding After Civil Unrest
0:45
Julio Cortez / AP
Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Due In Court
1:42
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Florist Changes Gears To Become A Nurse
2:07
AP
How Can You Tell Who Is Vaccinated? New CDC Guidance Relies on Trust
2:58
Scripps
This Cafe Hires People With Employment Barriers
1:41
WTVF
WTVF: Love Notes Line The Walls Of New Home For Veteran Family
1:11
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Colonial Pipeline Says 'Normal Operations' Have Resumed
0:57
Julia Weeks / AP
New York City Pride Parade Bans Police
2:16
WCPO
WCPO: Study Finds Racial Disparities In Dementia Treatment
2:27
Scripps
FEMA's Flood Insurance Program To Undergo Major Changes
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Navajo Nation Skateboarder Raises Awareness About Her Culture
2:45
WXMI
WXMI: Michigan Woman Opens An Animal Sanctuary In Honduras
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Amazon Drivers Help Deliver Food To Families In Need
1:14
AP
Philadelphia MOVE Victims' Remains Found, Weren't Cremated After All
3:17
Black Drivers Say They Are Targeted By Police Over Air Fresheners
2:29
Scripps
With Bike Sales Booming, Spare Parts Are Hard To Find
1:15
WTMJ
WTMJ: App Keeps Wisconsin Veterans Connected
3:41
Scripps
Opioid Trial In West Virginia Could Set The Tone For Other Lawsuits
3:12
Scripps
This Indiana City Is Testing Out A Guaranteed Income Program
3:38
Scripps
Musician Takes His Talents To The Streets
3:08
Scripps
How The Pandemic Is Sidelining Moms Who Want To Work
2:58
KOAA
KOAA: Girl With Brain Tumor Gets A Surprise Trip To Disney World
2:10
WXMI
WXMI: Middle School Staff Guides Duck Family Back Home
2:41
KGTV
KGTV: Horses Offer Refuge For Overwhelmed Nurses
2:00
Newsy
Not Ready To Lose Your Mask Just Yet? Experts Say That's OK
1:30
WFTS
WFTS: A Family Reunion Months In The Making
0:34
Andrew Welsh-Huggins / AP
\
2:30
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Seniors Use Tap Dancing To Stay Active
0:29
Stew Milne / AP
9 Wounded In Shooting In Providence, RI
3:22
Running To Support AAPI Communities
3:36
Aaron Fedor
Anti-Asian Hate Taking Mental Toll On AAPI Community
2:28
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Critics Say Mass Emergency Shelters For Migrant Kids 'Inadequate'
2:21
KNXV
State Legislatures Continue Push For New Voting Laws
3:41
GGE Media / Jason Chu and Alan Z
Hip-Hop History: Dropping The Beat On AAPI Artists
0:26
Bradford County Sheriff's Office
Times Square Shooting Suspect Arrested
0:24
Ben Margot / AP
CDC Eases Mask Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People
0:22
Win McNamee / AP
Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn Agrees To Testify In Trump Probe
1:33
Marta Lavandier / AP
Delays Persist as Colonial Pipeline Restarts
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Justices Considering Case On Racial Discrimination, N-Word
0:51
Robert Willet / The News & Observer / AP
Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations After Attack
2:30
WEWS
WEWS: Hair Donations Surge Thanks To The Pandemic
0:23
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office / AP
Minnesota Judge Delays Trial Of Three Former Officers Until March 2022
1:55
Alex Wong / Pool via AP
Biden Admin. Officials Say Domestic Extremism Is A Top Priority
1:52
Scripps
Florida Leaders Urge Drivers To Stop Panic Buying Gas
0:41
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office / AP
Attorneys For Ex-Officers Allege Witness Coercion In George Floyd Case
3:41
AP
Mass Shootings and the Media: Deciding What Gets Covered
0:33
Sarah Blake Morgan / AP
Defense Pushes For Evidence Of Arbery's Mental Health
2:05
Hengky Lim
Asian American Health Care Workers Battle COVID And Racism
1:09
Ron Harris / AP
CDC Director Finalizes Approval Of COVID Shot For Children 12 And Up
2:22
AP Photo/Jessica Hill
CDC Recommends Pfizer COVID Shot For Kids Ages 12-15
1:23
AP
Days After Hack, Colonial Pipeline Restarts Amid Fuel Outages
0:21
Damian Dovarganes / AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Proposes $12B Plan To Tackle Homelessness
2:18
WXMI
WXMI: How A Shipping Container Became A Medical Center For Haiti
2:57
WTVR
WTVR: Virginia Gas Station Charges $6.99 Per Gallon Amid Shortage
1:25
WTMJ
WTMJ: Chicken Wing Shortage Hits Consumers' Wallets
2:23
WCPO
WCPO: Teen In Foster Care Secures A Full-Ride To Harvard
1:50
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Business Uses Marketing Money To Attract Workers
0:29
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Support For Asian Americans
0:34
Atlanta Police Department via AP
Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Wants Bond Conditions Modified
0:45
Brynn Anderson / AP
Accused Spa Business Shooter Faces Hate Crime Charges
3:41
Asian Americans Advancing Justice | Chicago
Illinois Considers Asian American Education Bill
0:43
Stephen B. Morton / AP
Judge Asked To Allow Evidence Of Ahmaud Arbery's Past Criminal Record
1:33
WFTS
WFTS: What's Driving Empty Gas Pumps In Florida?
1:25
Travis Long / The News & Observer / AP
Brown Family: Deputies Not Justified In Shooting
1:49
AP
Breakthrough: It’s Time to Talk About Suicide
0:49
Mike Stewart / AP
Some Eastern States Declare Emergencies Over Gas Shortage
0:43
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Federal Judge Dismisses NRA Bankruptcy Case
2:38
How Cargo-Only Passenger Planes Are Getting Vaccines Beyond U.S.
2:29
WTMJ
WTMJ: Young Amputees Reach New Heights With Adaptive Rock Climbing
2:18
WEWS
WEWS: Lumber Prices Soar Through The Roof
0:25
Mike Stewart / AP
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty In Atlanta-Area Shootings
0:16
FDNY via AP
Increased Policing In Times Square Amid Search For Shooting Suspect
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Officials Prepare For A Long Wildfire Season
0:54
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Capitol Police Head Pushes For Shift In Thinking
0:26
Gerald Herbert / AP
U.S. Mint To Feature Women On Quarters
0:37
Gerry Broome / AP
Family of Andrew Brown Jr. To See Footage
0:53
Jeff Amy / AP
Ahmaud Arbery's Killers To Appear In Federal Court
2:18
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID Shot In Kids 12-15
0:49
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
NBC Won't Air 2022 Golden Globes Amid Outcry About Lack Of Diversity
2:40
Scripps
Hospitality Leaders Say They're Facing A New Crisis
3:30
EW Scripps Company
What Is Qualified Immunity And How Might Lawmakers Change It?
1:36
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Health Experts Say Some Parts Of U.S. Can Ease Up On Indoor Masking
3:18
CAL FIRE
Western U.S. Gears Up For Early Wildfire Season
1:37
KMGH
KMGH: More Owners Are Giving Up 'Pandemic Pets' As They Head To Work
1:51
Zach Cusson / Newsy
Abortion Pill Gets Fresh Look As FDA Launches Review Of Restrictions