newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WEWS: These Music Mentors Help Shape The Next Generation
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WEWS: These Music Mentors Help Shape The Next Generation
March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
One music mentor told our sister station he had lost his love for the hobby until he started teaching others.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:26
Pool Court TV / AP
Court TV: 14th Juror Selected In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:36
KMGH
KMGH: Restaurant Owner Uses A School Bus To Expand Seating
0:27
Murphy-Goode Winery / MurphyGoodeWinery / YouTube
Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work
1:02
Patrick Semansky / AP
Georgia Lawmakers Decide On Voting Rights
0:25
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Iran Reportedly Planned Attack On Fort McNair
0:41
John Minchillo / AP
Capitol Rioters Could Face Sedition Charges
1:53
KGTV
KGTV: Surveying Spring Break Crowds In San Diego
0:23
Jessica Hill / AP
New York City High Schools Resume In-Person Classes
2:15
Aaron Fedor
Across the Country, A Movement Builds Against Anti-Asian Hate
2:36
Scripps
Surge In Pet Adoptions Helps Some Businesses Bounce Back
2:12
Scripps
It's OK To Be Anxious About Letting Go Of Masks
1:25
Ben Gray / AP
Across U.S., Rallies Support Asian Community After Atlanta Attack
1:21
AP
Miami Police Crack Down on Spring Breakers, Issue State Of Emergency
2:53
Associated Press
Rodriguez Vs. Rodriguez: Ex-Florida Lawmaker Charged In Election Sham
5:03
Charlie Riedel / AP
The Future Of U.S. Levees Involves A Lot Of Hard Decisions
1:50
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Volunteers Plan To Keep Stocking Community Fridges
2:42
Associated Press
In Wisconsin, Sen. Johnson's Comments Trouble Democrats, Some GOP
2:10
WEWS: Ohio Teen Uses Couponing Skills To Help Area Shelters
2:31
Scripps
The Psychological Impact Of George Floyd's Death
1:25
AP
President Biden: "Our Silence is Complicity" on Asian American Racism
2:06
KSHB
KSHB: After Months Apart, Mom And Daughter Finally Reunite
3:44
Scripps
The Hot Real Estate Market Leaves Some Feeling Desperate
2:28
Jack Thornell / AP
Federal Flood Insurance Exists Because Private Insurers Wanted Out
2:05
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado 'Tipping Club' Helps Restaurant Workers Make Ends Meet
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Students Take Graduation Plans Into Their Own Hands
1:26
Court TV / AP
Court TV: 13 Jurors Seated In Chauvin Trial
0:54
Alexandra Salmieri / Staten Island Advance / AP
CDC Eases Distancing Guidelines For Schools
1:02
Jeff Chiu / AP
Homeless Population Increases For Fourth Year In A Row
1:35
Northwestern Medicine
Doctors Laud First Double-Lung Transplant From Donor Who Had COVID-19
2:09
KSHB
KSHB: Grieving Sister Helps Others Amid A Year Of Loss
0:33
Vasha Hunt / AP
Dozens Of Tornadoes Hit Southern States, One Person Killed
1:47
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Therapy Using Skin Could Help Stop Permanent Brain Damage After Stroke
0:37
Ben Gray / AP
Police Say 'Nothing Is Off The Table' In Shooting Investigation
2:48
Scripps
Why Are Officers Rarely Prosecuted In Police Brutality Cases?
2:50
AP
Hate Crime Cases And Convictions Are Rare In U.S. Courtrooms
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Girl Scout Pays It Forward
2:17
AP Images
Sober Support Groups Push Back On Pandemic Drinking Binge
1:38
AP
After Atlanta Attack, Historians Address Stereotypes About Asian Women
2:22
Newsy
Eligible People Still Struggling To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
2:08
KMGH
KMGH: These Black Female Farmers Are Planting Seeds For The Future
3:03
Newsy
Veteran-Focused Website Is Run By Russia And Pushes Vaccine Skepticism
1:21
Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
House Lawmakers Discuss Violence Against Asian Americans
1:22
Court TV / AP
Court TV: 10 Jurors Seated In Chauvin Trial
2:40
Newsy
$3.3 Million House For Sale — Bitcoin Accepted
1:52
WRTV
WRTV: Twins Reunite After A Lonely Year Apart
0:17
Alex Brandon / AP
Man Arrested Near Vice President's Official Residence
1:28
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Chauvin Trial Back On Track After Early Setbacks
2:24
WEWS
WEWS: Asian Business Owner Makes Changes Amid Rise In Threats
2:01
AP
Motive in Atlanta Shooting Unclear But Fuels Fear in Asian Community
0:23
Vasha Hunt / AP
Severe Storms, Tornadoes Slam Southern States
2:22
Megan Smith / Newsy
Newsy Captures Border Arrests Of 8 Migrants, Including Kids, On Camera
1:03
Keith Srakocic / AP
IRS Extends 2021 Tax Filing Deadline To May
2:01
AP
Atlanta Attacks Spotlight Violence Against AAPI Women
0:27
Texas Utility Bills Forgiven
1:00
Mike Stewart / AP
Suspect In Atlanta Shootings Charged With Murder
1:28
Court TV / AP
Court TV: 2 Jurors Dropped From Chauvin Murder Trial
0:26
Instagram / @ElliotPage
Elliot Page Becomes First Transgender Man On Time Cover
1:56
KNXV
KNXV: Phoenix Honors Front-Line Heroes With New Mural
0:30
Steve Helber / AP
VA Governor Restores Voting Rights For Former Felons
1:41
AP / Seth Wenig
Cuomo Accuser's Lawyer Objects to State Assembly Investigator Pick
1:41
AP / Seth Wenig
Cuomo Accuser's Lawyer Objects to State Assembly Investigator Pick
3:10
WFTS
WFTS: Why Some Rural Communities Feel Left Behind Amid The Pandemic
2:33
NASA/JPL-Caltech/AP
NASA Using Navajo Language To Name Features On Mars
1:09
Mike Stewart / AP
8 Dead After Shootings At Georgia Massage Parlors
2:40
Courtesy of HBO Max
4-Hour 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' More Than Just A Director's Cut
0:39
Pool Court TV / AP
Judge In Chauvin Case To Reinterview 7 Jurors, Could Delay Trial
0:45
Mike Stewart / AP
8 Dead After Shootings At Georgia Massage Parlors
2:55
AP / Mark Lennihan
Gov. Cuomo Maintains Power Despite Scandals
0:34
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Reverses Drug Law To Include Low-Level Offenses
3:12
Newsy
Experts Say Faster Genomic Sequencing Needed To Slow COVID-19 Spread
2:05
Tyler Prince / 214 Digital
Restaurant Painted With Slurs After Owner Criticized TX Mask Rollback
1:29
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Chauvin Defense Wants Jury To Hear About 2019 Floyd Arrest
0:26
David Zalubowski / AP
Denver International Airport Reopens After Snowstorm
0:43
Gregory Bull / AP
3 Dead In San Diego After Driver Veers Onto Sidewalk
0:32
Alex Brandon / AP
Capitol Police Officer Suspended Over Anti-Semitic Material
0:17
Susan Walsh / AP
Fences Installed After The Capitol Riot Will Be Taken Down Soon
0:38
David J. Phillip / AP
Texas Signs Bill Disputing Power Charges From Snowstorm
1:47
WTVF
WTVF: Understanding Vaccine Guilt
0:23
Mark Humphrey / AP
FBI: Nashville Bomber Driven By Conspiracy Theories, Paranoia
0:38
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Report Says LAPD Unprepared, Unorganized In Protest Response
0:51
Tiziana Fabi / Pool AFP / AP
LGBTQ Catholics Say Vatican Move Is 'Crushing'
0:37
Haven Daley / AP
CDC Examining If 3 Feet Is Safe Distancing In Schools
3:03
Scripps
Inside A New York Hospital After A Year Of COVID-19
2:41
Megan Smith / Newsy
Republican Lawmakers Tour Border Facility Holding Migrant Children
2:15
Marc Schumann
KNXV: Arizona Teacher Creates A Documentary Showcasing Students
0:24
Gerry Broome / AP
Two North Carolina Women Firefighters Sue Over Workplace Harassment
1:56
AP / Mike Groll
New York Governor's Office Accused Of Launching Pressure Campaign
1:30
Court TV / AP
9 Jurors Now Selected In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:44
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Equine Therapy Ranch Hosts Foster Kids
0:33
Tiziana Fabi / AP
Vatican Says Catholic Churches Cannot Bless Gay Marriages
0:35
Pool Court TV / AP
Delay Sought In Chauvin Trial After City Settlement With Floyd Family
2:57
WRTV
WRTV: Professor Pens A Guide On How To Interact With Police
0:30
Amy Harris / Invision / AP
Kenneth Walker Sues Louisville Metro Police
4:06
Jeff Wick, Newsy
Despite Billions in Public Funding, Rural Broadband Still Lags
2:21
AP
Advocates Discourage Anti-Black Sentiment Amid Violence Against Asians
2:40
Scripps
Is Racism A Public Health Emergency?