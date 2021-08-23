WEWS: Motorcade Travels Across The U.S. To Honor 9/11 First Responders

SMS
WEWS: Motorcade Travels Across The U.S. To Honor 9/11 First Responders
August 23, 2021
August 23, 2021
The motorcade is traveling to all three national 9/11 memorials and bringing dozens of American flags with them.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT