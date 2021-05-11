newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WEWS: Lumber Prices Soar Through The Roof
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WEWS: Lumber Prices Soar Through The Roof
May 11, 2021
May 11, 2021
Lumber prices are adding an average $36,000 to the cost of a new home.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
1:11
WEWS
WEWS: How A Computer Chip Shortage Is Affecting The Auto Industry
0:43
Richard Drew / AP
Kids' Old Toys Are Mattel's Future Treasure
0:34
Mark Lennihan / AP
Colonial Pipeline To Restore Service This Week
2:32
Scripps
Rebounding At Work Won't Be So Simple For Everyone
1:31
WTVF
WTVF: Jobseekers Say Age Discrimination Limits Their Options
2:24
AP Images
Central Banks Understand Cryptocurrency — And They Want In
2:26
Scripps
Businesses Explore Funding Options To Avoid Debt
1:20
Keith Srakocic / AP
Chamber Of Commerce Seeks End To Weekly Jobless Aid As Hiring Stalls
1:18
Keith Srakocic / AP
Businesses Are Offering Applicants Incentives Amid Worker Shortage
0:26
Tony Dejak / AP
The U.S. Economy Added Just 266,000 Jobs In April
2:22
KSHB
KSHB: Kansas City Businesses Struggle To Staff Up
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Denver City Leaders Look For Ways To Bring People Back Downtown
0:25
Instagram / @theofficialpandora
Pandora Jewelry Maker Is Ditching Mined Diamonds
0:24
Rusty Kennedy / AP
Tax Court Delivers Win To Heirs Of Michael Jackson's Estate
0:30
David Zalubowski / AP
Hyundai Recalls Over 390,000 Vehicles For Possible Engine Fires
2:20
WRTV
WRTV: Indianapolis Deli Rewards Workers For COVID Shots
1:00
Andrew Harnik / AP
Treasury Sec. Yellen Says Spending Won't Impact Inflation
2:14
Scripps
Survey Finds Nearly 80% Of Americans Want To Keep Working Remotely
0:29
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
U.S. Consumer Spending Jumps 4.2% In March
0:20
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Amazon To Raise Hourly Pay For More Than 500k Workers
0:27
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Ever Given's Owner Seeks Help Paying For Damages
0:29
Jeff Chiu / AP
FDA Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Cigars
0:36
Susan Walsh / AP
Fed Holds Interest Rates Near Zero Despite Economic Growth, Inflation
0:24
Gerry Broome / AP
Economy Improves Amid Pandemic
0:59
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden To Propose Capital Gains Tax Under American Families Plan
2:29
Scripps
Rideshare Companies Offer Incentives To Attract More Drivers
2:36
Scripps
Two San Diego Businesses Become 'Roommates' To Cut Costs
2:34
CNN
Hong Kong Journalists Vow Fight As Press Freedoms Under Attack
2:20
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Hair Salon Pushes To Fully Reopen
3:42
Scripps
Businesses Across New York Fight To Survive The Pandemic
2:39
Scripps
Why This Texas Restaurant Owner Is Keeping Some COVID Restrictions
3:08
AP
Topps Looks For $1.3 Billion IPO Score As Card Sales Soar
1:58
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Restaurant Owners Struggle To Staff Up
0:22
David Zalubowski / AP
2 Dead After Tesla Crash In Houston
1:17
AP Images
Taxing Times: Should I File For An Extension?
2:38
Scripps
Groups Advocate For More Protections To Avoid Foreclosures
2:46
Scripps
Inside A Bakery Aiming To Level The Hiring Process
0:28
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
U.S. Retail Sales Spiked 9.8% In March, The Largest Gain In 10 Months
0:32
Nati Harnik / AP
Billionaires, Big Businesses Sign Letter Against Voting Restrictions
0:25
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Decrease
0:23
Associated Press
Busch Looking For Very Good Boy To Taste Test Its Dog-Friendly Brew
0:23
Associated Press
Vegas Casino Offers Cash Bonuses If Enough Workers Get Vaccinated
1:25
AP Images
Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies In Prison At 82
1:51
WEWS
WEWS: Inside Ohio's Push To Raise The Minimum Wage
1:59
Scripps
What's Behind The Restaurant Industry's Labor Shortage?
1:05
AP Images
Taxing Times: How Likely Am I To Be Audited?
3:14
Scripps
Meatpacking Industry Embraces Changes Amid The Pandemic
0:21
Charles Krupa / AP
U.S. Reports 744,000 New Jobless Claims
0:27
Richard Drew / AP
Takeout Demand Causes Heinz Ketchup Shortage
2:02
WEWS
WEWS: What's Behind Surging Lumber Prices?
0:27
Charlie Riedel / AP
Delta Airlines Cancels Around 100 Flights
0:23
Jay Reeves / AP
Amazon Says Lack Of Restrooms For Drivers Is Industry Issue
0:33
LM Otero / AP
Some GA Lawmakers Want To Remove Coca-Cola From Offices
1:51
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Bar Owner Will Require Proof Of Vaccination
1:14
Taxing Times: Can I File My Taxes For Free?
2:10
Scripps
Non-Alcoholic Bars Gain Popularity Across The Country
1:47
WXMI
WXMI: Pandemic Pets Boost Business For Dog Trainers
0:26
Elise Amendola / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Increase Despite Signs Of Improved Labor Market
0:36
Jens Meyer / AP
Volkswagen Not Changing Name To Voltswagen
0:27
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Unveil $2T Infrastructure, Economic Recovery Plan
0:37
John Locher / AP
U.S. Women Won't Reach Pay Equity For 61.5 Years
0:32
MSCHF
Nike Sues MSCHF Over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
0:23
SpaceX
FAA Requiring Inspector For SpaceX Launches
2:36
Businesses At Minneapolis Intersection Where Floyd Died Are Struggling
0:18
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Officials Investigate Suez Canal Blockage
0:38
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Giant Container Ship Set Free In Suez Canal
2:39
Courtesy: Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City
Curtain Yet To Rise On Relief Program For Shuttered Stages
1:02
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Does The Filing Extension Mean For Taxpayers?
0:29
Maxar Technologies / AP
Stuck Cargo Ship in Egypt's Suez Canal 'Partially Refloated'
3:01
Pub Culture Beercations
Bartender Launches A Travel Agency For 'Beercations'
3:01
Scripps
Some New Orleans Businesses Rely On Creativity To Survive The Pandemic
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Cruise Line Industry Wants Restrictions Eased
1:11
Evan Vucci / The Associated Press
President Biden Vows To Keep Economic Growth Ahead Of China
0:57
Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS / AP
Suez Canal Still Blocked By Cargo Ship
0:21
AP
U.K. Court Hearing For Mastercard Begins
0:26
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Sees Fewest Weekly Jobless Claims Since Start Of Pandemic
3:05
Gender Fair
Pay Transparency Can Help Shrink The Gender Pay Gap
0:28
Chuck Burton / AP
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Glazed Donut If You're Vaccinated
0:27
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
USDA Increases Food Stamp Benefits Through September
0:31
Charles Sykes / AP Images for Hasbro, Inc.
Updates Coming To The 'Monopoly' Game
2:06
Scripps
Woman Reflects On Her Struggle To Find Work During The Pandemic
0:23
Railroad Could Connect Canada, U.S., Mexico
0:27
Murphy-Goode Winery / MurphyGoodeWinery / YouTube
Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work
1:05
AP Images
Taxing Times: How Are Taxes Different This Year?
1:50
KGTV
KGTV: California Restaurant Owners Struggle To Hire Help
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofits Search For Ways To Rebound
2:40
Newsy
$3.3 Million House For Sale — Bitcoin Accepted
2:24
WEWS
WEWS: Asian Business Owner Makes Changes Amid Rise In Threats
0:25
Susan Walsh / AP
Senate Confirms Small Business Administrator
0:29
AP
Fed Expected To Upgrade Economic Forecasts
2:24
Scripps
Study: 30,000 Americans Died Due To Pandemic-Related Unemployment
1:18
AP Images
Debt Collectors Are Coming For Stimulus Checks
0:22
Julio Cortez / AP
New Owner To Reopen Toys 'R' Us Stores
1:57
Scripps
Florida's Economy Continues To Rebound
2:37
Scripps
Nonprofit Connects Small Business Owners To Share Survival Tips
1:05
Taxing Times: Could New Parents Get Extra Stimulus?