Western Heat Wave Impacting More Than 40 Million Americans

Record-breaking temperatures are raising wildfire and power outage concerns .

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The heat wave gripping most of the west has set more records.

Places like California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah are under excessive heat warnings and advisories.

The high temperatures are creating dangerous conditions. One is a higher risk of wildfires.

A fast-moving fire in Reno, Nevada forced people out of their homes yesterday.

The evacuation orders were eventually lifted but crews were battling dry conditions in 90-degree temperatures.