West Virginia Offering Young People A Savings Bond For Taking Vaccine

West Virginia is offering young people money to get the COVID vaccine.

Gov. Jim Justice said: "People that have already stepped up – our young people – our young people that have already stepped up and been vaccinated and every single one of our young people, we're going to give a $100 savings bond."

People ages 16 to 35 are eligible for the $100 savings bond.

Reports say the state hit a wall in their vaccine efforts and officials are hoping this money will encourage more people to get the shots.

The governor says about 52 percent of people in West Virginia have gotten the vaccine. He hopes to get that number up to 70 percent.