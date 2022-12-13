Wendy's Frosty Key Tags Are Back — Pay $2 To Get Free Frostys All Year

Wendy's is bringing back its popular Frosty key tags just in time for the holidays.

If you haven't purchased one in previous years, here's how it works: The Frosty key tags cost just $2 and give you a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase at Wendy's for an entire year. The Frosty Key Tags can be purchased now through Jan. 29, 2023, and are valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

The promotion supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in its commitment to find homes for children in foster care. You can purchase a Frosty key tag at your local Wendy's restaurant, via Wendy's mobile app or you can buy them in bulk on the foundation's website. To purchase one at your local restaurant, simply ask for one when placing an order or apply the Frosty Key Tag mobile offer on your next mobile order.

A Wendy's Frosty key tag entitles you to any flavor of Frosty, including flavors that may be added throughout 2023, and the peppermint Frosty, which is around for a limited time.

With the same texture as the chocolate Frosty, the peppermint Frosty has a minty kick and is available in restaurants nationwide right now.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Company, said in a press release. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption was created in 1992 by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas and has found homes for more than 140,000 children in foster care systems.

Will you be picking up a Wendy's Frosty key tag and enjoying free dessert in 2023?