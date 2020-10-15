Wells Fargo Fires Employees Over Alleged Coronavirus Relief Fraud

Wells Fargo's human resources department said it believes the employees lied when applying for relief funds for themselves.

Wells Fargo fired more than 100 employees suspected of fraudulently applying for coronavirus relief funds.

They filed applications through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which would mean they defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Wells Fargo is investigating the situation.

Contains footage from CNN.