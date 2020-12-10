Weekly Jobless Claims Surge Alongside New COVID-19 Cases

835,000 Americans filed claims last week.

New data from the Labor Department shows the rise in new COVID-19 cases is wreaking havoc on the economy, yet again.

853,000 people filed jobless claims last week. That’s an increase of 137,000 from the previous week.

The spike in claims coincides with new restrictions being placed on businesses around the country, as officials look to stem the spread. In fact, Wednesday was the deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S., with 3,100 deaths.

"COVID doesn’t care how you want to get back to normal. It is actively looking to infect us all,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference announcing new restrictions.

And millions remain out of work. But Congress has been negotiating on a deal. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pitched the latest proposal in Washington, to little fanfare.

“I think cutting unemployment, to the, to virtually almost nothing is a very, very bad idea,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.

It’s unclear if Republicans on the Hill support it, too. Either way, Congress only has a few weeks to come up with something before benefits run dry.