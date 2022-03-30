Weekly Child COVID Cases In The U.S. Dip Below 30k

This is a dramatic decrease from the week ending January 20th of this year.

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in children has dropped below 30,000 for the first time since July of 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics data shows.

This is a dramatic decrease from the week ending January 20th of this year, when there were more than 1.1 million cases in children.

COVID-19 cases among children spiked dramatically in 2022 due to the Omicron variant surge, and over 4.9 million child cases were reported since the beginning of January.

Nearly 13 million children in the U. S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to available state reports.

The AAP also shows that since the first week of September, there have been almost 7.8 million additional COVID-19 cases among children.