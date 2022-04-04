Weekend Of Gun Violence Spurs Another Push For Gun Control

Over the weekend, six people died in a Sacramento shooting. Two others died as a result of other shootings in Dallas and Virginia.

Rapid-fire gunshots sent a panicked crowd running, but for three men and three women, there was no escape.

"18 people were hit by gunfire, six have died," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said. "They were all adults."

A video posted to Instagram is now part of the investigation to find out who opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento. On Monday, police said a 26-year old man had been arrested.

"We have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," Lester said. "Investigators are currently interviewing numerous witnesses."

It wasn't the only mass shooting in the U.S. over the weekend. At a weekend concert near Dallas, a dozen people were shot, and one man died. At a Virginia shopping mall Saturday, one man was killed and two others were shot.

Gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety says every day, 110 Americans are killed by guns and more than 200 are shot and wounded, with 60% of gun deaths being suicides.

Sunday night, President Biden called on Congress to act on gun control proposals.

"Ban ghost guns," he said. "Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

For Suzette Lewin, it’s too late.

"I'm asking for justice for Kade, please, I'm asking for justice," Lewin said.

Her 12-year old son Kade was shot and killed last week in New York.

"Too many guns on our streets, too many people who are willing to use those guns to harm innocent people," Mayor Eric Adams said. "So, all the talk about those who are shooting, what about the innocent people?"

California already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed more than a dozen gun laws just since taking office. Gun control advocates say even if Congress passes tougher gun control laws at the federal level, it’s not clear they would survive legal challenges.