Wednesday Marks 50 Days Since President Biden Took Office

By Newsy Staff
March 10, 2021
The president is halfway to his first 100 days, during which he promised to complete a number of agenda items.
Wednesday marks 50 days since President Biden took office. 

That means he's halfway to his first 100 days, during which he promised to complete a number of agenda items.

He's on pace to hit his goal of 100 million COVID vaccine doses administered within his first 100 days.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 2 million shots per day.

The president also prioritized another COVID relief package and that is expected to get signed by the end of the week. 

