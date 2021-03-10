The president is halfway to his first 100 days, during which he promised to complete a number of agenda items.

Wednesday marks 50 days since President Biden took office.

That means he's halfway to his first 100 days, during which he promised to complete a number of agenda items.

He's on pace to hit his goal of 100 million COVID vaccine doses administered within his first 100 days.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 2 million shots per day.

The president also prioritized another COVID relief package and that is expected to get signed by the end of the week.