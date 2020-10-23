Colorado Wildfire Season Could Slow With Colder Temperatures

Wildfires normally begin to slow down in Colorado this time of the year, but a drought and dry temperatures extended the season.

Firefighters in Colorado could use some help from Mother Nature this weekend — snow and colder weather is in the forecast.





Wildfires normally begin to slow down in the state this time of the year, but a drought and dry temperatures extended the season.





The East Troublesome Fire has burned 170 thousand acres.





It began 10 days ago and has now spread into the Rocky Mountain National Park.





Hundreds are under evacuation orders.



