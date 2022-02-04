National Wear Red Day Raises Awareness About Heart Disease In Women

The national campaign urges women to learn their risk for heart disease and to take steps to lower their chances.

National Wear Red Day, on the first Friday in February, is an annual campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

The national campaign urges women to learn their risk for heart disease and to take steps to lower their risk.

Although heart disease is about 80% preventable, it causes one out of every three deaths of women each year. You can help spread the word today by dressing in red and also encouraging women to learn their risks.

According to The American Heart Association, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, family history, diabetes, stress, inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s, complications during pregnancy and menopause increases a woman’s chance of heart disease.

For more information, visit www.goredforwomen.org