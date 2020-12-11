Wealthy Countries Have Priority For Vaccines

According to the people's vaccine alliance, only about ten percent of people in 70 developing countries will get vaccinated in the next year.

A global alliance says wealthy countries are stockpiling vaccines leaving people in developing countries vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, wealthy countries have bought three times the number of doses needed to vaccinate their populations.

The alliance is calling on rich countries to share knowledge and supplies to ensure that everyone has access to a vaccine.