Weakened Eta Still A Concern For Central America

Eta moved over Honduras Wednesday night as a weakened tropical depression. But it’s still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides.

The storm no longer carried the winds of the Category 4 hurricane that battered Nicaragua's coast Tuesday, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert.

The long-term forecast calls for Eta to spin back out into the Caribbean late Thursday and then reform as a tropical storm Friday, possibly reaching Cuba Sunday and southern Florida Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue across Honduras through at least Thursday.

