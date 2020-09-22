Watch The First Presidential Debate Free On Newsy

Viewers can tune in to Newsy for straightforward, opinion-free coverage of every debate leading up to Election Day.

Newsy, the leading streaming television and cable news network, will air uninterrupted coverage of the presidential and vice presidential debates across its cable channel and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms. Viewers can tune in to Newsy for straightforward, opinion-free coverage of every debate leading up to Election Day.

WHEN:

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden takes place Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, Newsy's Chance Seales will host a special edition of "Newsy Tonight" followed by live coverage of the debate beginning at 9 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH:

Are you a subscriber to a cable, satellite or streaming TV platform?

Watch Newsy's coverage via providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, DISH, AT&T U-verse, Cox TV and Verizon Fios, and streaming services including YouTube TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. For a complete list of platforms that carry the Newsy channel, visit newsy.com/platforms.

Are you a cord cutter?

Newsy is offering its special presidential debate coverage free across all of the leading streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Apple TV, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel.