Washington Ushers In Spring With The Cherry Blossom Festival

This year's cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom between March 22 and 25, according to National Park Service estimates.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, Washington's unofficial re-emergence from two years of pandemic limits and closures.

This year's cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom between March 22 and 25, according to National Park Service estimates. The festival kicked off with a March 20 opening ceremony and runs through April 17, with concerts and other events, including a big parade on Saturday April 9.

"The cherry blossoms are actually peaking a week early here in Washington. The temperature has increased by about two degrees over the last 50 years," said Newsy Meteorologist Scott Withers. "It doesn't sound like a lot, but it has a ripple effect across the environment, including the cherry blossoms peaking earlier and it's causing a bigger problem across the larger environment."

Mike Litterst, spokesman of the National Mall and Memorial Parks says the increase in temperatures are going to be an issue moving forward, "If we continue to have the increase in temperatures - there have been a number of studies in the number of models - they're predicting an earlier and earlier peak bloom for the trees. Some for as much as a month over the next 100 years."

"The National Park Service has been tracking this peak bloom for decades and it's moving earlier and earlier and earlier from just a few years ago. The trees wouldn't bloom until the second week of April. It's not just here that the climate global warming is causing the problems. In Japan where these trees originally came from, they're having the same issue last year. The peak bloom, there was the earliest in the last 1,200 years," said Withers.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the original 1912 gift of 3,000 Japanese cherry trees from the mayor of Tokyo. Japan's government remains heavily involved in the festival and regularly replaces about 90 trees per year.