Flooding Forces Evacuations In Washington State

Officials say the levee system could be vulnerable in the next storm event as well.

Flooding forced evacuations in Washington state this weekend.

The area near the border with Canada is still dealing with the aftermath of flooding from a storm just a couple of weeks ago.

"The amount of water that was just sitting at the height of the railroad tracks — I mean if you go outside, it's literally eye-height from here. And so once that started coming over, it just flowed, flowed."

The flooding earlier this month left damage as high as $50 million and officials say the levee system could be vulnerable in the next storm event.