Washington State Entering Fourth Wave Of Coronavirus

Like Michigan and other states, Washington is seeing an uptick in cases because of variants spreading.

Washington's governor announced the state is entering its fourth wave of the pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee says, "We have to be extremely adept at attacking this virus. Not just by increasing the folks who get the vaccine, but by continuing to mask up, to social distancing, to keep our get-togethers small."

Gov. Jay Inslee has rolled back restrictions for areas experiencing the largest rise in new cases.