Washington Governor Signs Sweeping Police Reform Package Into Law

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed one of the country's most ambitious police reform packages on Tuesday.

The legislation was prompted by public outrage following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police.

The dozen new laws ban police from using chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants – as well as restrict use of tear gas and car chases.

The measures also require officers to use "reasonable care" before employing force and intervene if they see colleagues use excessive force, among other things.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.