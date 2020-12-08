Washington Football Team Owner Trying To Block 2019 Settlement

The confidential settlement was discovered during an NFL investigation into allegations of workplace sexual harassment.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is trying to block parts of a 2009 settlement involving the team from being made public, according to The Washington Post.

The confidential settlement was discovered during an NFL investigation into allegations of workplace sexual harassment.

The team's former General Counsel also took legal action to keep details of the case private. His requests were denied last month.