Washington County Expecting Up To 90% Voter Turnout

King County has received 300,000 ballots so far.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Election officials in the largest county in Washington state expect up to 90 percent voter turnout for the election.

"In 20 years as an election administrator here at King County elections, I've never seen anything like it," said King County Director of Elections Julie Wise. "We received 300,000 ballots so far here at King County elections headquarters with two weeks before Election Day. Record-breaking."

County election officials said in the first five days of early voting in 2016, fewer than 11,000 ballots were collected.

Washington is one of five states that votes entirely by mail.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.