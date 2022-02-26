War Continues Throughout Ukraine, Russia Trying To Overtake Capital

The Ukrainian military said that a Russian convoy had been struck to the west of the capital Kyiv.

In Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts.

Fighting on the city's outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Britain's defense ministry said the bulk of Russian forces were 20 miles from the middle of the city.

Ukrainian troops inspected the damage of what they said was a destroyed Russian military convoy near Kyiv early on Saturday.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that fighting was raging in the capital and in the country's south and that the military was successfully fending off Russian assaults.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy recorded a video address in Kyiv on Saturday urging residents not to believe fake information about the surrender of the Ukrainian army. "Our arms are our truth," he said.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit.

Emergency services in Kyiv said six people were injured after a high-rise apartment building was damaged by shelling early on Feb. 26.

There is now a 5 p.m. curfew in Kyiv and officials are warning residents that anyone out after dark would be considered to be Russian troops.

U.N. officials said more than 120,000 Ukrainians have left the country for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring nations.

Ukraine's health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded during Europe's largest land war since World War II.