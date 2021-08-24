Walt Disney World Requiring Workers To Get Vaccinated

Disney reached the agreement with union leaders after the FDA's vaccine approval announcement.

All union employees at Walt Disney World now need to be fully vaccinated against COVID by October 22.

That's about 43,000 workers in Florida.

In order to help get shots in arms, Disney says it'll hold on-site vaccine events over the next few weeks. Exemptions will be available for medical or religious reasons.