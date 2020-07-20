Walt Disney World Updates Mask Requirements To Close Possible Loophole

Walt Disney World updated its mask policy to ensure guests remain in one place while eating and drinking.

Walt Disney World is tightening restrictions on guests wearing face masks while walking around the parks.

Since Walt Disney World parks reopened July 11, Disney has enforced mask and social distancing requirements: Guests have to wear masks at all times, except while eating and drinking. But on Monday, it updated coronavirus safety requirements to close a possible loophole.

Disney noted, "You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

Guests were allowed to walk around while eating or drinking, meaning they might be able to walk around with masks off. That left room for virus transmission while moving freely throughout the park.

Measures like this could prove to be crucial for Florida, where Disney World is located. The state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases and is now the epicenter of the virus in the U.S.

The updated rule applies to all guests and park employees.

Contains footage from CNN.