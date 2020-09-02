Walmart To Launch Annual Membership Service This Month

Walmart has seen a boom in its online sales during the pandemic, and this service could help expand those sales.

Walmart has announced its answer to Amazon Prime.

Walmart+, an annual membership service, launches Sept. 15. It cost $98 a year or $12.95 if customers opt to pay each month. Members will get free grocery delivery, plus discounts on gas. It also offers a "Scan & Go" option when shopping in-store.

By comparison, Amazon Prime costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month. It has 150 million subscribers worldwide.