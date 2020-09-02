WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Walmart To Launch Annual Membership Service This Month

SMS
Walmart To Launch Annual Membership Service This Month
By Joshua Kranzberg
and LeeAnne Lowry
By Joshua Kranzberg
and LeeAnne Lowry
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
Walmart has seen a boom in its online sales during the pandemic, and this service could help expand those sales.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Walmart has announced its answer to Amazon Prime. 

Walmart+, an annual membership service, launches Sept. 15. It cost $98 a year or $12.95 if customers opt to pay each month. Members will get free grocery delivery, plus discounts on gas. It also offers a "Scan & Go" option when shopping in-store.

Walmart has seen a boom in its online sales during the pandemic, and this service could help expand those sales. 

By comparison, Amazon Prime costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month. It has 150 million subscribers worldwide.

SMS