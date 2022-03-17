Walmart Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees By End Of April

Walmart's chief people officer says the company is working to change its hiring strategy so people can see working there as a good long-term move.

Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April.

The majority of those workers hired will fill store roles, but Walmart also aims to add staff in new business areas such as health and wellness and advertising.

Walmart's Chief People Officer Donna Morris says the company is working to change its hiring strategy so people can see working there as a good long-term move as well.

