Walmart Says It's Launching A New Clothing Line

By Newsy Staff
September 23, 2020
Walmart announced... it's launching its own clothing line.

It will be called Free Assembly.

The collection will start out with 55 pieces ranging in price from $9 to $45.

It'll be in some Walmart stores and online.

Walmart's biggest business these days is groceries.

But industry analysts say the profit margins are better in clothes, and launching a new private label brand helps margins even more. 

