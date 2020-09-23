Walmart Says It's Launching A New Clothing Line

Free Assembly has 55 pieces for men and women ranging in price from $9 to $45.

Walmart announced... it's launching its own clothing line.

It will be called Free Assembly.

The collection will start out with 55 pieces ranging in price from $9 to $45.

It'll be in some Walmart stores and online.

Walmart's biggest business these days is groceries.

But industry analysts say the profit margins are better in clothes, and launching a new private label brand helps margins even more.