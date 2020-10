Walmart sued the federal government over opioid prescriptions.

The chain says Justice Department officials accused Walmart of not submitting suspicious opioid order reports.

It went on to say officials urged pharmacists not to fill legitimate opioid prescriptions.

Walmart says the DOJ is overstepping its authority.

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment.