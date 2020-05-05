Walgreens Returning Most Stores To Standard Operating Hours

​The drugstore chain said ​most of its stores resumed regular operating hours beginning Tuesday.

Walgreens says most of its stores nationwide will resume regular operating hours beginning on Tuesday.

The drugstore chain said some stores will continue operating under reduced hours, including those in "tourist regions, downtown city centers, or markets with government-mandated curfews." California locations will wait to expand hours until May 18 "due to local regulations."

Walgreens said it will continue instituting safety measures inside stores, "including enhanced cleaning regimens [and] social distancing protocols."