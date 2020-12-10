Walgreens Preparing To Handle Vaccinations

December 10, 2020
Walgreens plans to work with states to help rollout COVID-10 vaccines once they're available.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Walgreens is laying out its plans to get doses out once they're available. The company will work with states on their priorities — and there's a lot to take into consideration, everything from safety to scheduling.
We're creating online apps ways that we can actually have them sign up
online. We can verify their eligibility and then schedule
them times not only for their first shot, but also
for the subsequent shot to ensure they have
serious completion where it's necessary.