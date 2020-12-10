WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Walgreens Preparing To Handle Vaccinations

By Newsy Staff
December 10, 2020
Walgreens plans to work with states to help rollout COVID-10 vaccines once they're available.
Walgreens is laying out its plans to get doses out once they're available. The company will work with states on their priorities — and there's a lot to take into consideration, everything from safety to scheduling.

We're creating online apps ways that we can actually have them sign up 

online. We can verify their eligibility and then schedule 

them times not only for their first shot, but also 

for the subsequent shot to ensure they have 

serious completion where it's necessary. 

