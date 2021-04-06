Walgreens Changing Pfizer Vaccine Scheduling

The company was scheduling Pfizer shots four weeks apart to make scheduling quicker and easier.

Walgreens is changing the way it schedules second coronavirus vaccine doses after getting complaints from customers.

Walgreens was scheduling Pfizer shots four weeks apart. The recommended time frame is three weeks.

The company says it was doing that in order to make scheduling quicker and easier.

The process actually ended up leaving people confused.

The CDC has said it's alright to space doses up to six weeks apart if necessary.