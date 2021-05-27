WA Charging Tacoma Officers In Black Man's Death

Manuel Ellis' death came just weeks before the murder of George Floyd, who also pleaded with officers that he couldn't breathe.

Three Tacoma police officers now face charges in the death of a Black man last year.

Manuel Ellis died in March of 2020 from a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. His last words while being handcuffed were "I can't breathe sir."

The Washington state attorney general filed felony second-degree murder charges against two officers Thursday and a first-degree manslaughter charge against a third.

