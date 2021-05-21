W.H.O. Warns Europeans To Avoid International Travel

This week, the EU said it would open its borders to fully vaccinated people.

More vaccinations means more travel and many are eager to travel internationally again.

This week, the EU said it would open its borders to fully vaccinated people. But the World Health Organization's regional leader for Europe is still urging people not to travel to other countries.

"Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution and rethink or avoid international travel." said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe. "Vaccines may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light."

Kluge did stress the COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized are effective against variants.