WHO Visits Wuhan Market To Investigate Origins Of Coronavirus

The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

The World Heath Organization visited a Wuhan food market on Sunday to figure out the origins of the coronavirus.

The seafood market in the Chinese city was linked to many of the earliest infections reported in December of 2019.

The team also visited two hospitals at the center of the early outbreak.

Scientists initially suspected the virus came from wild animals sold in the Wuhan market, but the market itself has since been largely ruled out.

However, it could provide hints as to how the virus spread so widely.

A single visit by scientists is unlikely to confirm the virus's origins. On Monday, the team will continue its two weeks of field work to dig deeper into its investigations.

Additional reporting by Emily Wang Fujiyama and Zen Soo of The Associated Press.