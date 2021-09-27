W.H.O. Reopens Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Organization officials say the new team of scientists will take another look at the Wuhan lab leak theory.

The World Health Organization is once again picking up its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

The WHO is returning with a team of 20 scientists as the agency warns that time is running out to discover how the deadly pandemic began.

The WHO says it's possible that evidence, like blood samples, could soon be thrown away. The new team will still investigate whether the virus leaked from a Chinese lab, which the first crew reported was "extremely unlikely."