VP Pence, Second Lady, Surgeon General Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Several prominent officials get the vaccine on camera. The move was an effort to instill vaccine confidence.

Vice President Mike Pence received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine live on TV this morning.

He was joined by the Second Lady Karen Pence.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams – one of the highest ranking Black officials in government – also got the vaccine this morning.

The move is part of an effort to instill vaccine confidence, particularly in Black communities, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus.