VP Kamala Harris Ends Diplomatic Trip With Stop In Mexico

The Mexican leader has vowed to help the U.S. address issues at the border but has in the past blamed the Biden White House for increased migration.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip with a stop in Mexico. She'll be meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican leader has vowed to help the U.S. address issues at the border but has, in the past, blamed the Biden administration for increased migration. The White House has announced a number of new initiatives to examine the root causes of migration. On Monday, Vice President Harris told reporters in Guatemala that she's focused on "tangible" results "as opposed to grand gestures."