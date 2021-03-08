Vice President Harris Uses NBA All-Star Game To Urge Vaccinations

Vice president says getting vaccine is "an extension of love thy neighbor."

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance ahead of the NBA All-Star game Sunday night.

She sat down with actor Michael B. Jordan and encouraged people to take the vaccine when they can.

"Right now, Michael, I'm urging everyone to take the vaccine when it's your turn," Harris said. "I've taken the vaccine, and understanding that it's bigger than you and it's really an extension of love thy neighbor and it will save their life."

The Biden administration has been trying to build up vaccine confidence. Multiple surveys show a number of Black Americans, in particular, are hesitant to get the shot.