VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi Make History During Speech

Harris and Pelosi are the first female duo to sit behind a president during a joint address.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As the president spoke to Congress, history played out behind him.

"Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words. And it’s about time," said President Biden.

For the first time ever, the two seats behind a president during an address to Congress were filled by women.

Vice President Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in in January as the first female vice president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the first woman to lead the House chamber when she first took over in 2007.