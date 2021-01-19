VP-Elect Harris Ready To Hit The Ground Running

Harris formally resigned from her U.S. Senate seat on Monday, sending a letter of resignation to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris also spent part of the day with her husband, Doug Emhoff. They volunteered at a non-profit in D.C. in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Afterward, she told reporters there will be challenges as she takes office, but she is ready to hit the ground running.

"We're going into Wednesday knowing that we're getting ready to do the work and we've got a lot of work to do. It's not going to be easy, as we have discussed, Joe has outlined our plan for vaccinations, our plans for recovery, and in particular, relief for working people, for families. And there is a lot to do," said Harris.

Harris downplayed any concerns about security for tomorrow. She said she's very much looking forward to being sworn in.