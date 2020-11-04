Votes Still Left To Count, GOP Likely Keeps Senate Hold

There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted in major battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The 2020 presidential race isn't over yet.

Despite President Trump's claims to victory, the Associated Press has not declared a winner. There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted in major battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

"We had hoped that we were going to come out right now and give you an additional total on the mail and vote, but we are still working," said Lisa Deeley, chairwoman, Philadelphia City Commissioners. "We're still going on the machine totals from the in-person votings."

President Trump stated he would go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent further ballots from being tabulated. The Biden campaign called the president's statement "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect."

Beyond the presidential race, Election Day ended with Republicans likely keeping a stronghold on their Senate majority. Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville defeated incumbent Doug Jones, while Democrats John Hickenlooper and Mark Kelly unseated Republican incumbents in Colorado and Arizona.

