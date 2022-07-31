Voters In 5 States Head To The Polls Tuesday

The 2022 primaries continue to be a loyalty test for former President Trump. As for the Democrats, it's the prospect of losing control of Congress.

On Tuesday, voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington State will take to the polls in the latest round of high-profile matchups.

Republicans in Arizona will make a major choice about the future of their party, by selecting who their nominee will be, to take on Senator Mark Kelly.

Mark Brnovich, the current Republican state Attorney General, or Blake Masters, who is endorsed by former President Trump and supported by Peter Thiel.

In the Governor's race, facing off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, will it be Trump endorsed former news anchor Kari Lake or Mike Pence endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson?

In Kansas, voters will pick the Republican to face off against Democrat Laura Kelly.

And in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will learn who her Republican challenger will be.

In Missouri, in the Republican primary to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt, will the state's Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Governor Eric Greitens, or representative Vicky Hartzler be victorious, in a race The Cook Political Report ranks a "solid republican hold."

And in Washington state, two Republican reps who voted to impeach Donald Trump in 2020 will face primary challengers.

The 2022 primaries continue to be a loyalty test for former President Trump. As for the Democrats, it's the prospect of losing control of Congress.