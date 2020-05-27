WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Volkswagen Loses Landmark Emissions Scandal Case

By Gage Jackson
May 27, 2020
Germany's highest civil court ruled VW must repay one customer for his vehicle, which was fit with emissions-cheating software.
The highest civil court in Germany has ruled Volkswagen must buy back a vehicle that was fitted with emissions-cheating software. The landmark decision sets a precedent for 60,000 other cases.

In 2015, it was discovered that Volkswagen had installed software on diesel-powered vehicles that gave inaccurate emissions data to dupe tests. The company has since faced thousands of lawsuits in what has been called "diesel-gate."

The most recent ruling could force the automaker to pay German customers as much as $31,000 for each vehicle that had the software, but the amount would likely vary on a case-to-case basis.

The company said: "Volkswagen is now seeking to bring these proceedings to a prompt conclusion in agreement with the plaintiffs. We will therefore approach the plaintiffs with the adequate settlement proposals."

Volkswagen has faced a barrage of legal battles worldwide since 2015, paying more than $30 billion in fines, compensation and buybacks.

CEO Herbert Diess and the company's chairman paid nearly $10 billion combined to settle a criminal case related to the scandal.

