Virginia's Capital Removes Another Confederate Statue

Virginia's capital removed another confederate statue on Wednesday.

The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue is the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. The statue sat on a 73-foot pedestal in Libby Hill Park.

The city's mayor recently ordered that all city-owned Confederate statues be removed. But one giant statue still stands: the one honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered crews to remove it, but a pending court case has put that on hold.