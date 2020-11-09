Virgin Hyperloop Conducts First Test With Passengers

The vehicle accelerated in the airless, 500-meter-long tube to 100 miles an hour before coming to a stop.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Do you ever wish you could get somewhere faster? Well you're going to want to hear this.

The Virgin Hyperloop hit an important milestone Sunday, carrying its first two passengers at its Nevada test site.

The Hyperloop is an experimental transportation system that uses magnets in a vacuum tube.

The vehicle accelerated in the airless, 500-meter-long tube to 100 miles an hour before coming to a stop.

Companies like Virgin envision the Hyperloop tubes connecting cities, allowing travelers to reach their destinations at a projected 600 miles an hour.