newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
Inside The Revival Of Vinyl Records
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Inside The Revival Of Vinyl Records
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2021
Young people are behind the spike in record sales.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Entertainment NEWS
0:27
Kevin D. Liles / Atlanta Braves / AP
Atlanta Funeral Service Held For Hank Aaron
3:10
Seth Wenig / AP
Psychologist Recommends Preparing For COVID Before Contracting Disease
1:47
AP
New Film School Honors Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier
0:37
Roaring Brook Press / AP
Michaela Goade Becomes First Native American To Win Caldecott Medal
2:49
Associated Press
Poet Gorman May Spark Next Generation Of Artists
1:14
AP
MyPillow Guy Wants Trump To Endorse His Bid For Minnesota Governor
3:24
Scripps
Improv Theaters Find New Ways To Reach Audiences
1:45
AP
Broadcast Legend Larry King, Host Of 'Larry King Live,' Dies at 87
0:22
Zoom / AP
Report: New York Mets Fire GM Over Lewd Texts Sent To Female Reporter
0:31
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP
Sen. Josh Hawley Lands Book Deal After Publisher Drops Him
0:57
Jae C. Hong / AP
Phil Spector Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 81
2:17
IFC Films / "MLK/FBI"
'MLK/FBI' Spotlights Government Bias Against Martin Luther King Jr.
0:22
AP
Slate Of Celebrity Performances Planned For Inauguration Day
0:36
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $750 Million
2:10
WLEX
WLEX: Kentucky Hotel Brings 'The Queen's Gambit' To Life
0:21
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Grammy Awards Rescheduled For March
2:59
VIP StarNetwork
Behind The Scenes Of Keeping Film And TV Productions COVID-Free
0:54
Andy Kropa /Invision / AP
Talk Show Host Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19
2:14
Jamestown L.P.
You Can Explore Times Square (Virtually) On New Year's Eve
2:10
Ryan Collerd / Netflix / “Queer Eye”
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown On Migraines Amid Pandemic Stress
0:36
Seth Wenig / AP
Associated Press Names 2020 Athletes Of The Year
3:07
Playdate Theatre
How Artists Put On Shows (Virtually) In The Middle Of A Pandemic
1:10
AP
Rose Bowl Semifinal Game Moved to Texas
0:35
Matt Slocum / AP
Russia Banned From Displaying Name, Flag At Next 2 Olympics
0:20
Annie I. Bang / Invision / AP
Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges
1:03
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Country Superstar Charley Pride Dies At 86
2:00
The Walt Disney Company
To Appeal To Audiences And Investors, Disney Is Going Fully Digital
0:42
Kin Cheung / AP
Disney Unveils Upcoming Projects, Streaming Content
0:33
Time Magazine
Time Magazine Announces Athlete, Entertainer Of The Year
3:29
Netflix / "Selena: The Series"
Netflix's 'Selena: The Series' Garners Major Criticism From Fans
0:52
Patrick Semansky / AP
First Lady Melania Trump Participates In 'Toys For Tots'
0:50
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Chadwick Boseman Wins 'Hero For The Ages' Award
0:23
Matt Dunham / AP
Netflix Won't Add Disclaimer To "The Crown"
0:19
Instagram / @FloydMayweather
Bout Set for Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Social Media Star Logan Paul
1:18
AP
Juventus Under Investigation for Speeding Up Player's Citizenship Test
0:19
Macall Polay / Warner Bros. Entertainment / AP
Warner Bros. To Release All 2021 Movies On HBO Max
1:18
HBO Max
On-Air: Will Movie Theaters Survive After HBO Max-Warner Bros. Deal?
0:47
Reed Saxon / AP
'Star Wars' Actor Dave Prowse Dies At 85
3:36
Hallmark / "Christmas With The Darlings"
Hallmark Is The King Of Christmas Movies — We Found Their Biggest Fans
1:48
Invision / AP
Michael J. Fox Enters 'Second Retirement' Due To Health Concerns
2:34
Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Netflix and Apple TV+
Explaining The 'COVID-Proof' Animation Renaissance
0:20
Stephen Brashear / AP
Ticketmaster Working On Vaccine Verification Plan For Concerts
3:05
Pop TV / "Schitt's Creek"
What Were Audiences Watching When They Weren't Watching The Election?
1:29
Richard Shotwell / AP
Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer
2:25
The Strong National Museum of Play
National Toy Hall Of Fame Honors Industry Trailblazer: Baby Nancy
0:53
AP
The Grammys Changed The Name Of The 'World Music' Category
2:42
New York Theater Workshop
Daniel Dae Kim Tackles 2020 Election Divisions In 'Belly Of The Beast'
1:05
Bob Dear / AP
Actor Sean Connery, Famous For James Bond, Dies At 90 Years Old
2:17
CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX
Behind The (Virtual) Scenes Of Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit'
2:36
Instagram / thesatellitela
Independent Venue Week Throws A Spotlight On Pandemic Struggles
0:28
AP / Phil McCarten
Jon Stewart To Host Current Affairs Series For Apple TV
0:39
Richard Shotwell / AP
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big At BET Awards
2:54
PBS, Magnolia Pictures and Amazon Prime Video
On Screen And Off, Women Are Reshaping Political Documentaries
0:36
Steven Senne / AP
Disney+ Changing Up Content Warnings
0:28
Netflix Ends Free Trials
2:57
Live Events Coalition
What Happens To Theater Workers When The Show Can't Go On?
1:23
Michael Dwyer / AP
Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To American Poet Louise Glück
2:36
Storyblocks
Without New Releases, Two-Thirds Of Movie Theaters Could Close Soon
2:26
Jae C. Hong / AP
Regal Cinemas Temporarily Closing All U.S. Locations
3:21
Rosalind O'Connor / NBC
'Saturday Night Live' Is Returning Just In Time For The 2020 Elections
0:34
Rob Latour / AP
Helen Reddy, Singer, Feminist Icon, Dies At 78
0:56
Chris Pizzello / AP
Chadwick Boseman Donated Portion Of Salary To Co-Star Sienna Miller
1:34
Jessica Hill / AP
'Kobe Act' Bans Calif. Police From Taking, Sharing Accident Photos
4:21
NBC / "Superstore"
Immigration Stories On TV Change The Way Viewers Understand The Issue
0:56
Chuck Burton / AP
Michael Jordan To Venture Into NASCAR With His Own Team
2:32
Netflix
Streaming Companies Continue Thriving Six Months Into The Pandemic
6:08
Naughty Dog / "The Last of Us: Part 2"
Why Video Games Are Looking More Like Movies
0:46
Andrew Harnik / AP
Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes In First Show Since Workplace Allegations
3:43
Invision for the Television Academy / AP
Primetime Emmys Celebrate Best In TV
2:09
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
How The 'Notorious RBG' Got Her Nickname
2:37
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
How The Emmy Awards Are Keeping Nominees Socially Distant This Year
2:42
Gravitas Ventures / "I Used To Go Here"
Indie Filmmakers Find New Audiences Amid The Pandemic
3:16
KweliTV
Global Demand Grows For Black Filmmakers
2:06
Walt Disney Studios / "Mulan"
Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Struggles At The Chinese Box Office
0:28
AMC / Jace Downs / AP
'The Walking Dead' To End
1:15
Danny Moloshok / Invision / AP
The Academy Announces New Inclusion Critera For Oscars Eligibility
0:49
Jae C. Hong / AP
Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-esque Golden Ticket Prize
0:25
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Will End Next Year
2:24
Danny Moloshok / Invision / AP
Oscars Want More Inclusive Best Picture Nominees
2:00
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Prince Harry, Meghan Repay For U.K. Home Renovations
2:49
Walt Disney Studios / "Mulan"
Calls Resume To Boycott 'Mulan' As Disney Gears Up For China Release
5:26
Disney / AP
Entertainment News: Chadwick Boseman Tributes, Disney Fights Piracy
2:08
Disney+
'Mulan' vs. Pirates Raises Stakes In Online Piracy
1:16
Invision / Richard Shotwell / AP
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Recovering From COVID-19
0:30
CNN
"Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin Joins "Dancing With the Stars"
0:58
Victoria Will / AP
Fans Petition For Chadwick Boseman Statue In Actor's Hometown
6:12
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
Rethinking How 'Dungeons & Dragons' Handles Race
2:13
Walt Disney Studios / "Black Panther"
Continuing The Legacy Of Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther'
1:10
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Fans Mourn The Loss Of 'Black Panther' Icon Chadwick Boseman
1:36
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43
1:11
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP
MTV's Video Music Awards Are Happening Live And (Sorta) In-Person
2:04
Democratic National Convention via AP
Music At DNC And RNC Sets Tone For 2020 Elections
3:58
AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Do Celebrity Endorsements Matter? It's Complicated
1:05
Matt Marton / AP
Inquiry Finds Prosecutors Mishandled Jussie Smollett Case
0:41
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
AMC Theatres Reopening Some Cinemas Thursday
5:52
Square One / Amazon Prime Video
Director of Controversial Film: Michael Jackson Was Innocent